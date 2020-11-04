Two men stabbed outside bar in Tooele City

Suspect booked for aggravated assault ♦

Two security workers were stabbed while trying to detain a man who started a fight at a Tooele City bar on Saturday.

Tooele City Police were dispatched to The Roost Bar, located at 104 N. Broadway Avenue around 1:30 a.m. in response to a “large fight,” according to a probable cause statement released by the Tooele County Detention Center.

Before police arrived dispatch told the officers responding that several individuals may have been stabbed.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers said they spoke with two victims with cuts to their hands.

Officers were advised that 46-year-old Daniel Lee Marquez was allegedly fighting several individuals in the road outside of the bar and had a pool cue, which was taken from him, according to the probable cause statement.

As the fights escalated, Marquez reportedly took out a pocket knife, according to the statement.

Two security workers told officers that they pinned Marquez against the outside wall of the bar when they noticed he had a knife. Marquez was still holding the knife when they pinned him, according to the statement.

As the two security workers tried to take the knife away from Marquez, they may have sustained cut injuries to their hands, according to the statement.

Another victim may have sustained injuries but it is unclear how, according to the Tooele City police.

After the incident, Marquez was seen walking away from the scene of the incident and identified by the security wrokers.

None of the victims were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Marquez was booked into the Tooele County Jail on aggravated assault charges, according to Tooele City Police.