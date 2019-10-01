Two more school bond meetings draw small crowd

School district answers questions about $190M bonds, building plans, school sizes and security upgrades ♦

Around 30 people attended two more public meetings on Tooele County School District’s proposed $190 million bond that will be on the November ballot.

The school district held public information meetings on its proposed bond for new schools and security upgrades Thursday at Grantsville High School and Monday at Tooele High School. Each meeting was attended by around 15 people.

A Sept. 6 meeting at Stansbury High School drew around a dozen people.

The proposed bond includes $100 million for a new high school in Overlake, $50 million for a new junior high school in Stansbury Park, $30 million for a new elementary school in Grantsville and $10 million for security upgrades for existing schools.

In Grantsville, Jeff McNeill, a resident of unincorporated Tooele County, wanted to know how the district was going to make sure that costs were controlled.

“Who’s going to go through and look at the plans and make sure we aren’t designing and using materials that add to the cost but don’t make the education or teaching any better?” he said.

The school district’s operations manager, along with the school board, which ultimately approves bids and contracts, will make sure that plans are efficient and cost effective, was the answer.

Another question asked at the Grantsville meeting was with rising construction costs as one of the arguments for bonding for three new schools now, why isn’t the district planning on starting all of the new schools immediately after the bond passes?

Part of the reason is that the bonds will be strategically issued over a three-year period, $50 million one year, $50 million the next, and then $90 million. This allows the new bonds to replace old bonds that will be paid off, keeping the tax rate lower than if the bonds were issued all at the same time.

Ballot language, as required by state law, states that without regard to any levies for current bonds that may decrease over time, the property tax impact of $190 million in new bonds over a 20-year period for the current average home valued at $250,000 would be $346 annually. The cost for a business property of the same value would be $630 annually.

However, because the new bonds will be issued as older bonds are paid off, the net annual property tax impact for the owner of a $250,000 home would be $128 annually, or $10.75 monthly. The net annual property tax impact for a business of the same value would be $233.

At Monday’s Tooele High School meeting, one of the questions asked was is a whole new high school really needed right now and could additions be made to existing high schools?

As of the Oct. 1 enrollment count, Stansbury High School was 537 over its ideal capacity and Tooele High School was 467 students over its ideal capacity.

“Adding on to schools would only be a temporary solution,” said Steve West, Tooele County School District operations manager. “Eventually we will need to build new schools at the current rate of 5 to 10% increase in construction costs. It will cost a lot more.”

School Board president Maressa Manzione said several years ago the school board decided it was best to keep high schools at the current size.

“The schools are small enough they feel like a community, but large enough that they can offer all the academic opportunities like advanced placement classes and career pathways,” she said. “Smaller schools also offer more opportunities for students. We could build a high school of 5,000, but only five can play basketball.”

At both meetings people asked what was going to be included in the $10 million spent on school security.

“That will differ in each building,” West said. “Generally we’re looking at single-point of entry with a doorbell and camera, more cameras in and around buildings, the ability to secure doors and compartmentalize the building so an intruder doesn’t have access to the whole building.”

The public will have more opportunity to comment on the school district’s bond plans at the Oct. 8 school board meeting at the school district office, 92 Lodestone Way in Tooele City at 7 p.m.