Two additional buffaloes have been placed in the Tooele City downtown area, making a total of six buffalo statues in the city.

Both of the new buffaloes were placed on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The first statue was placed in front of the Vintage Barn, located at 28 N. Main Street. It was sponsored by the Derm Spa, a business located in Stansbury Park.

The buffalo, which pictures several individuals hugging themselves and pampering themselves surrounded by plants, hearts, and color, is meant to represent self and community love.

“Love begins and ends with you,” the plaque that will be placed under the buffalo soon will read. “When we take time for ourselves, we are better prepared to help those around us. When we spend some time doing the things we love and pampering ourselves, that selfcare goes beyond us as individuals and moves outward towards bettering the community.”

The buffalo was painted by Marcus Medina, an artist and the owner of Anomaly hair salon, located across the street from the statue.

The second buffalo was placed near the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce building at 154 S. Main Street. It was also placed on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

This buffalo pictures the Tooele mountains with the famous “T,” a night sky, and a full moon.

The statue was co-sponsored by Braemar Construction and Lovell Development, home building companies.

“One goal of the buffalo was to provide a new attraction for people to come to downtown Tooele,” Jared Stewart, a member of the Tooele Downtown Alliance and the city’s economic development coordinator said. “The Chamber of Commerce seemed like a natural place to show support for businesses.”

Jan Waddoups who lives in Tooele designed and painted the buffalo. The design was inspired by Waddoups’ son who plays on the Tooele High School Football team. It is meant to show the love and pride citizens have for Tooele through the portrayal of many classic features of Tooele.

Throughout the rest of the year, four additional buffaloes will be placed in the downtown area.

The buffaloes cost $20,000 for all 10 of them and $4,300 in shipping. Concrete pedestals will also be installed at each location for an additional $500. Installation and labor costs will all be donated by members of the Tooele Downtown Alliance and local sponsors.

Funds to create and install the buffaloes came partly through a Utah Main Street Program grant and partly through the Tooele City PAR tax fund. Each buffalo comes with an annual sponsorship – meaning that each business or individual sponsoring the buffalo will pay a $2,000 annual fee to support ongoing art and improvement in the downtown area.