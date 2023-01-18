Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Emily Syphus takes the oath of office for Tooele County School Board District #6 on January 10, 2023.
  • Elizabeth Smith takes the oath of office for Tooele County School Board District #7 on January 10, 2023.
  • Melissa Rich takes the oath of office for Tooele County School Board District #6 on January 10, 2023.

January 18, 2023
Two new members join school board

Two new members and one returning member were sworn in as members of the Tooele County School District Board of Education at the beginning of the school board’s Jan. 10, 2023 meeting.

Emily Syphus started her first term as a school board member representing School Board District 5, which includes Ibapah, Wendover, part of Stansbury Park and part of Grantsville.

Elizabeth Smith took her seat as a school board member representing District #7, which includes Rush Valley, Terra, Vernon, Dugway, Ophir, Stockton, Skull Valley and part of Grantsville.

Board member Melissa Rich was sworn in for a second term representing District #6, which includes Erda. Rich ran unopposed.

Syphus is a teacher and parent of six children ranging from 1st to 11th grade. She has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and an endorsement in teaching English to speakers of other languages.

Syphus has taught kindergarten in the Provo School District. When she moved to Tooele County, Syphus said she took on raising her children as her primary job. She has remained active in education as a preschool teacher, teaching English online and tutoring elementary students. Syphus also worked as a substitute teacher in the Tooele County School District.

Syphus won the general election with 55% of the votes cast in her district. She replaced Camille Knudson, who did not run for re-election.

Elizabeth Smith is also a parent and a former teacher. She taught elementary school. Smith’s husband is in his eleventh year of teaching in the Tooele County School District.

Smith has an MBA from Brigham Young University, which she said helps her understand the economics and business side of education. She volunteers in her children’s classrooms and has served on the community council for Willow and Twenty Wells Elementary schools. Smith has also worked in the private sector as a grant writer for an education focused non-profit organization.

Smith won her seat on the school board with 65% of the votes cast in her district. She replaced Alan Mouritsen who did not run for re-election.

Rich, who was also re-elected as president of the school board, lives in Stansbury Park. Before deciding to stay at home to raise her family, Rich taught at inner city schools in Salt Lake City and Houston.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top