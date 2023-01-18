Two new members join school board

Two new members and one returning member were sworn in as members of the Tooele County School District Board of Education at the beginning of the school board’s Jan. 10, 2023 meeting.

Emily Syphus started her first term as a school board member representing School Board District 5, which includes Ibapah, Wendover, part of Stansbury Park and part of Grantsville.

Elizabeth Smith took her seat as a school board member representing District #7, which includes Rush Valley, Terra, Vernon, Dugway, Ophir, Stockton, Skull Valley and part of Grantsville.

Board member Melissa Rich was sworn in for a second term representing District #6, which includes Erda. Rich ran unopposed.

Syphus is a teacher and parent of six children ranging from 1st to 11th grade. She has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and an endorsement in teaching English to speakers of other languages.

Syphus has taught kindergarten in the Provo School District. When she moved to Tooele County, Syphus said she took on raising her children as her primary job. She has remained active in education as a preschool teacher, teaching English online and tutoring elementary students. Syphus also worked as a substitute teacher in the Tooele County School District.

Syphus won the general election with 55% of the votes cast in her district. She replaced Camille Knudson, who did not run for re-election.

Elizabeth Smith is also a parent and a former teacher. She taught elementary school. Smith’s husband is in his eleventh year of teaching in the Tooele County School District.

Smith has an MBA from Brigham Young University, which she said helps her understand the economics and business side of education. She volunteers in her children’s classrooms and has served on the community council for Willow and Twenty Wells Elementary schools. Smith has also worked in the private sector as a grant writer for an education focused non-profit organization.

Smith won her seat on the school board with 65% of the votes cast in her district. She replaced Alan Mouritsen who did not run for re-election.

Rich, who was also re-elected as president of the school board, lives in Stansbury Park. Before deciding to stay at home to raise her family, Rich taught at inner city schools in Salt Lake City and Houston.