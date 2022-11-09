Two new school board members will be seated in January

The Tooele County School Board will have two new members after the newly elected board members are sworn in in January 2023.

There were three out of seven school board positions up for election in the 2022 general election.

In one position, the incumbent Melissa Rich, ran unopposed for re-election. Rich represents Tooele County School District Board of Education District #6 which includes Lake Point and part of Stansbury Park.

Amy Ayres and Emily Syphus were on the ballot for Tooele County School Board District #5, which includes part of Lake Point, Wendover, and Ibapah. Preliminary election results show Syphus in the lead with 54.3% of the vote.

Elizabeth Smith and Gary Merrill were on the ballot for school board district #7, which includes Grantsville, Stockton, Rush Valley, Vernon, and Dugway. Smith ended the preliminary count with 64.9% of the vote.