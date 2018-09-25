Two plays in two weeks set for Tooele High stage

Tooele High School drama teacher Terry McGovern knows her students like to sing and dance, but they also need some experience acting in straight plays.

The term “straight” is used to differentiate between two kinds of theatrical productions: a musical and a non-musical, McGovern said.

The THS drama department will present back-to-back straight plays the next two weeks with “Arsenic and Old Lace” running Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday, and “Wait Until Dark” running Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 8. Showtimes are at 7 p.m.

“We’re trying to give our students a more broad selection of plays,” McGovern said. “We love musicals, but most of our students don’t have any straight plays on their resumes to go to college, so we’re presenting our new Classic section of plays.

“Although we all love a great musical. There are so many terrific comedies, dramas, and thrillers that have been produced over the years,” McGovern wrote in her director’s notes. “Authors such as Shakespeare, Arthur Miller, Thornton Wilder, George Bernard Shaw, Tennessee Williams, Oscar Wilde, Neil Simon and Eugene O’Neill to name just a few.”

McGovern said the actors have been working on both plays the past six weeks. Meanwhile, McGovern has also worked developing the stage so it could be used for both plays.

“We only have two days to change the set in between the plays so things won’t change a lot,” McGovern said. “We have to put in a kitchen and a bedroom and change the colors of the set.”

The director said “Arsenic and Old Lace” is a comedy and the story of the antics of the Brewster family.

“Wait Until Dark” is a suspense story of a young woman, Suzy, who was blinded in an accident. The thriller pits three three evil con men against the wiles of the innocent Suzy.

Cast list for “Arsenic and Old Lace” includes Preston Bowden as Mortimer Brewster, Alex Lee as The Rev. Dr. Harper, Kaitlyn Pankowski as Abby Brewster, Destiny Eash as Martha Brewster, Lily Gebs as Elaine Brewster, Cody Skelton as Johnathan Brewster, Ian Rockwell as Dr. Einstein, Adam Turnbow as Teddy Brewster, Josh Levensailor as Mr. Gibbs, Jake Lemmon as Officer Brophy and Michael Moya as Officer Ohara.

Cast list for “Wait Until Dark” includes Levensailor as Mike Talman, Lee as Sgt. Carlino, Rockwell as Harry Roat Jr., Chloe Kerr as Susy Hendrix, Simon Ignat as Sam Hendrix, Tanya Unruh as Gloria, Moya as Policeman 1 and Skelton as Policeman 2.

Ticket prices for each play are $7.50 for adults, $6 for seniors/students/children and $5 for THS students with activity cards.

Tooele High School is located at 301 W. Vine Street.