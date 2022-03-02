Two semitrucks, UHP vehicle accident closes I-80 westbound

Near mile post 85 ♦

Boxes containing multiple cartons of eggs could be seen covering the westbound lanes on Interstate 80 Wednesday morning following an accident near the Granstville exit for state Route 138.

Two semitrucks, a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle, and a passenger car were involved in the accident around 10 a.m. on I-80 westbound near milepost 85.

UHP estimated a two-to-three-hour clean up.

The accident occurred shortly after a trooper stopped a commercial vehicle for a move over violation on the freeway.

The trooper made a passenger side approach and was interacting with the driver and co-driver when another semitruck that was traveling in the right lane approached the location of the traffic stop, according to a press release from the UHP.

The driver of the second semi-truck attempted to change lanes. While doing so, the truck struck a passenger car that was in the left lane.

The impact pushed the second semitruck to the right. It struck the trooper’s patrol vehicle on the driver’s side, which pushed the patrol vehicle into the back of the semitruck that was pulled over.

The second semitruck, the one that attempted to change lanes, rotated counterclockwise and rolled, shutting down all westbound lanes of I-80.

After the truck rolled, it became engulfed in fire, according to the press release.

The passenger car came to a rest on the northbound shoulder.

Highway Patrol officials reported that the trooper was uninjured due to his passenger side approach when pulling over the first semitruck.

The driver and codriver of the semitruck that the trooper pulled over were also uninjured.

The driver of the second semitruck, who attempted to change lanes suffered minor injuries.

Occupants of the passenger car suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a Salt Lake area hospital, according to the press release.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is handling crash investigations.