Two separate incidents cause power outage for Tooele County Rocky Mountain Power customers

An incident involving a vehicular accident in Lake Point on the morning of Wednesday, July 12 knocked out over 1,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers’ power. Later in the day, a Mylar balloon knocked out over 2,000 customers’ power in Grantsville.

The first incident was in Lake Point at around 9:45 a.m. A truck hit a power pole, according to Jona Whitesides, a representative at Rocky Mountain Power.

Although little is known about the accident, it left 1,117 customers without power. By 4 p.m., 880 customers were still without power. Whitesides told the Transcript that power would be completely restored in Lakepoint by 6 p.m.

“When vehicles hit the poles, it damages them,” Whitesides said. “We sometimes just can’t reroute the power to different circuits. A vehicle accident can be worse than a storm or a weather outage.”

In the second incident, A Mylar balloon knocked out power in Grantsville just before 12:20 p.m.

The balloon caused 2,265 customers to lose power.

RMP workers were able to switch some of their customers to another circuit and 2,500 regained power by 1:30 p.m. The remaining customers’ power was restored by 2 p.m.

“Mylar balloons may seem like small, harmless things,” Curt Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power’s senior vice president of power delivery said. “But when Mylar balloons touch power lines, the metal material is conductive. This causes power fluctuations and outages.”

Each year, Rocky Mountain Power experiences several outages related to mylar balloons.

“These outages are easily preventable,” Mansfield said. “We’re just asking people to be more careful about how they handle balloons in an effort to keep customers from being inconvenienced.”

Mansfield said those with Mylar balloons should keep the balloons indoors, make sure the string for each balloon is securely attached and short enough to control its direction, attach a weight to the balloon’s string so it cannot float away, deflate balloons after use and dispose of them properly, and never attempt to chase a loose balloon or retrieve it from a powerline.

Those who notice a balloon near a power line, should report it to Rocky Mountain Power at 1-888-221-7070.