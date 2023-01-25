Two snowy day accidents reported on SR 73

UHP urges drivers to use caution ♦

Two accidents occurred on state Route 73 on Jan. 17 during a snowy morning last week.

The first accident occurred at 6:12 a.m. near mile marker 14. A Chevy Impala was traveling northbound when a Ford Contour, traveling southbound too quickly for road conditions, slid into the northbound lanes, overcorrected to the right, and rotated in a clockwise direction making contact with the Impala, according to Cameron Roden, public information officer at the Utah Highway Patrol.

After making contact, the Ford left the roadway and came to a stop. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene with significant damage.

The second accident occurred around 8:10 a.m. near mile marker 11.

A Toyota Scion was traveling southbound and lost control, slid to the left across the northbound lanes and off of the road, according to Roden.

The vehicle sustained damage to the front bumper and undercarriage. No injuries were reported.

To avoid accidents, drive carefully, advises Utah Highway Patrol.

“We are a couple months into the winter months now and we should be adjusting our driving habits to the conditions that we are seeing,” Roden said. “This isn’t anything new to us … The number one cause of crashes is speed too fast for the conditions and the second one we see is following too closely, so if we will avoid those two things, it should allow us to avoid most collisions when the road conditions are bad.”