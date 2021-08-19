Two Tooele City parks get pavilions

Both the England Acres Park and the Wigwam Park will soon have pavilions installed.

The Tooele City Council approved bids for park pavilions during their Wednesday evening meeting.

Darwin Cook, Tooele City parks and recreations director, presented the bid request to the City Council during the meeting.

Cook explained that the pavilions would look the same at each park.

When city council members sent the pavilions out to bid, they received four bids back from potential construction companies.

The best bid was by Pine Tree Construction, a construction company based out of Salt Lake City for $912,228

Cook explained that because the company will build both projects at the same time, it will save the city money.

The completion date for the pavilions is Nov. 30, according to Cook.

When they are completed, the pavilions will have a place for serving food and restrooms, according to Cook.

“The public requested that we have a place to warm and serve food,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, all of the members of the city council voted to approve the bid for the pavilions.

“I think it will be exciting to have those two pavilions up and going,” said Ed Hansen, council member.

“This will be a great addition,” said Melodi Gochis, council chairwoman.