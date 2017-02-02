Two Tooele men charged with felony aggravated burglary

Two Tooele men are facing felony charges in connection with a home invasion that occurred last Saturday.

Sandy J. Pyron, 25, and James Maynard, 24, are both charged with first-degree felony aggravated burglary and misdemeanor counts of assault and criminal mischief. Pyron is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police were dispatched to reports of an assault around 6 a.m. Saturday, in which the victim said someone broke into his home and beat him up, according to a probable cause statement from the Tooele City Police Department.

The victim told police two men in dark colored coats kicked open the door of his residence and he was chased into his bedroom by one of the men, the statement said. He said the other home invader did not follow them into the bedroom but he was unsure where he went.

The victim said he was hit multiple times on the right side of his face and back of the head, the statement said. The responding officer saw red marks on the victim’s face near his right eye, according to the probable cause statement.

The victim was able to escape from the assault and ran from his home, but was followed by Pyron and Maynard until he said he would call police, the statement said.

The frame of the front door to the victim’s residence was damaged and a black smudge mark, identified as a shoe print, was found near the doorknob, the probable cause statement said. A unique, distinct boot print was also observed in snow near the door.

Tooele City police were able to locate Maynard and Pyron, who were wearing dark-colored coats, later within the city limits and they were detained, according to the probable cause statement.

When questioned by police, Pyron said he kicked open the door to the residence and Maynard entered the home to assault the victim, the statement said. Pyron also admitted he entered the residence and watched while the assault occurred.

After being detained, Maynard was searched and a short club was found in his possession, according to the probable cause statement. The club appeared to be made from wood, with a handle carved for hand placement.

The officer noticed Pyron’s shoes had a black rubber sole and Maynard’s boots had a distinct tread pattern, the statement said.

Maynard made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Jan. 31 and bail was set at $50,000. He is scheduled to appear for a roll call hearing on Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.

Pyron is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court before Adkins on Feb. 6 at 10:28 a.m.