Two Tooele projects get state recreation grant money

Ophir Canyon Education Center and Tooele City trail will benefit from grant dollars

Two projects in Tooele County are on the list of 99 outdoor infrastructure projects to receive matching grants from Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced on May 18 that the office will award $7.6 million in matching grants to 99 outdoor recreation infrastructure projects across Utah through the Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant program.

The grant recipients include the Tooele Education Foundation and Tooele City.

The Tooele Education Foundation grant is for $45,000 to help fund a ropes challenge course at the Ophir Canyon Education Center. Total cost of the project is $90,000.

“This is great,” said LInda Clegg, the Foundation’s executive director. “The ropes course will add team building and physical activities to the education center.”

Tooele City received a grant of $150,000 towards the $723,095 cost of building the England Acres Recreation Trail.

The trail is planned to start at 1000 North and 400 East in Tooele City and travel through England Acres park along the dry creek-bed, after exiting the park the trail will follow the creek-bed to the intersection of Droubay and Smelter roads,

Bouldering structures and other amenities will be installed adjacent to the trail and will increase use and generate new interest in outdoor recreation for Tooele City residents, according to the grant award listing.

The Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant receives funding from the state transient room tax and in 2021 the Utah Legislature supplemented the grant fund with an additional $4 million in one-time funding.

“Communities are seeing the need to renovate decades-old trails or build new ones after seeing the demand increasing from both their residents and tourists,” said Pitt Grewe, director of the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation. “We’re happy to award these matching funds to enable cities, towns, counties, and nonprofits across Utah to invest in the outdoor recreation projects for which their residents are asking.”

Since 2015, the Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant has awarded over $23.8 million to over 300 projects for building or restoring outdoor recreation infrastructure across Utah. It awards up to $150,000 for building new trails and other types of recreation infrastructure and up to $500,000 in the Regional Asset Tier category.

In addition to funding new recreation infrastructure, the Office of Outdoor Recreation grants fund projects to rehabilitate existing infrastructure and projects to create permanent infrastructure to support nature-based STEM learning or outdoor recreation skill building for K-12 youth.

“The easy access to outdoor recreation opportunities significantly contributes to Utah’s quality of life, Utah’s economy, and the ability to attract and retain high-quality employees and jobs in the state,” said Dan Hemmert, GOED’s executive director. “The continued investment provided by the Office of Outdoor Recreation’s grant programs in outdoor recreation infrastructure will have lasting effects on the health and strength of its residents, businesses, and the economy.”