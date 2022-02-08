Two top 3A girls teams will battle Thursday in Grantsville

Stansbury improves to 5-4 in Region 7 ♦

The Grantsville girls basketball team will get a chance to avenge one of their two Region 13 losses on Thursday, Feb. 10 when it hosts Layton Christian Academy (15-4, 7-1) in the final region game of the season.

Last week, Grantsville (16-4, 6-2) lost its second region contest at home to Morgan (12-7, 6-1) in overtime 73-67. The Cowboys trailed 33-22 after the first half and 48-37 after three quarters. Grantsville rallied in the fourth quarter to outscore the Trojans 23-12 and send the game into overtime tied at 60-60 at the end of regulation.

Three Cowboys scored in double figures in the game against Morgan. Kenzie Allen poured in 30, Emily Ware 13, and Avery Allred 10. Baylee Lowder added 8, Ellie Thomas 4, and Maile Bartley 2.

Allen hit three 3-pointers, but attempted 12 of them for 25%. Grantsville hit only 21 percent from long distance on 3-of-14 shooting.

The Cowboys were much better inside, hitting 46% from 2-point range. Ware hit 71% of her 2-point attempts.

The Cowboys shot 55% from the line, while Morgan shot 72%.

Leading rebounders were Allred with 6, Thomas 5, Ware 5 and Lowder 5. Ryann Williams and Thomas each had three steals and Allen came up with four steals.

Three players fouled out of the game for Morgan and Allred fouled out for Grantsville.

Three Region 13 teams are in the top six in the 3A RPI with Grantsville fourth, LCA fifth, and Morgan sixth. Richfield is first in the RPI, Judge second and Emery third.

The Cowboys returned to their winning ways on Thursday, Feb. 3 at home with a 56-47 victory over Ogden (5-15, 1-7).

Grantsville dominated the first half to lead 31-14 at intermission. Ogden made it a bit interesting in the end with a fourth-quarter rally, but were too far behind after three quarters, 45-30. Ogden was able to put up 17 points in the fourth, compared to 11 for Grantsville.

Scoring: Allen 27, Allred 11, Bartley 8, Zoey Cloward 4, Lowder 2, Ware 3, Thomas 1.

Three-pointers: Allen 2, Bartley 1. Leading rebounders: Thomas 10, Allred 10, Bartley 7, Allen 6. Steals: Allen 4, Allred 4, Lowder 2, Bartley 2.

The 3A tournament starts on Tuesday, Feb. 15 with the top 12 teams receiving byes.

Eight games will be played in the second round on Friday, Feb. 18 at home sites to trim the field to eight teams for the final three days of the tournament Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 24-26 at Weber State University. The 3A boys tournament is also at Weber State Feb. 24-26.

Stansbury Stallions

Stansbury (9-11) improved to 5-4 in Region 7 standings with a 51-23 victory over Tooele (0-15) at Tooele on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Epa Tia and Ainsley Thurber each scored in double figures with Tia scoring 15 and Thurber 11. Brooke Jensen added 6, Gracee Alder 6, Kaylee Winder 4, Ashlyn Anderson 4, Reagan Richins 2, Tailor Palmer 2, and Tessa Baker 1. Thurber knocked down three 3-pointers and Jensen added a 3-pointer.

Lolo Helu poured in 11 for the Buffaloes with one 3-pointer. Alyssa Murray scored 4, Rylie Hogan 3, Mercedes McKinely 2, Annie Alizamani 2 and Breanna Beer 1.

The Stallions host Cedar Valley Cedar Valley on Thursday, Feb. 10, travel to Vernal for a game against Uintah on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and wrap up region play with a trip to Payson on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Tooele played at Hillcrest on Tuesday, Feb. 8, will host Cottonwood on Thursday, Feb. 10 and play at Payson on Tuesday, Feb. 15.