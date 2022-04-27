U-Haul flees from police, ends up in G-ville at home

A driver of a U-Haul van was arrested Monday afternoon with outstanding warrants and issued a third-degree felony charge after fleeing from police on Interstate 80, driving to a home in Grantsville, and holing up from law enforcement in the home.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a U-Haul van on I-80 near mile marker 86 Monday afternoon around 12:15 p.m. for a traffic violation, according to Cameron Roden, UHP public information officer.

The van failed to stop and accelerated away from the trooper and their vehicle.

The trooper didn’t pursue the vehicle and terminated the search, because they were headed into a construction zone.

The trooper observed the vehicle exit the freeway and head towards Grantsville City limits, so they called Grantsville City Police and told them that the vehicle was headed their way, according to Roden.

Grantsville police observed the vehicle passing on Main Street and later located the vehicle parked down a side street. The vehicle appeared to be empty.

Witnesses helped officers by telling them that the man was inside of a house near where the van was parked on the side of the road.

Grantsville City called in Tooele City officers, Utah Highway Patrol officers, and the Tooele County SWAT team to help them set up a containment around the area.

Eventually the homeowner came out of the house and told officers that the man driving the U-Haul van was inside the home, according to Roden.

At this point, police were able to arrest the driver.

The driver was charged with a third-degree felony. Roden said he had drug-related warrants, which he will be charged for too.

Police are also working to determine if the vehicle was stolen.