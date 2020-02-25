U of U Health neurosurgeon joins local hospital’s medical staff

Dr. June Chavez specializes in spinal disorders and injuries ♦

A neurosurgeon began duties last week at Mountain West Medical Center as part of the hospital’s new alliance with University of Utah Health, hospital officials say.

Dr. June Chavez specializes in complex surgery to treat adult degenerative spine disorders, traumatic spine injuries, spine tumors and general neurosurgical disorders.

“My first week working here has been overwhelming and just as equally pleasant,” Chavez said. “It is probably one of the best experiences I’ve had from a career and a professional standpoint.”

She said most of her time will be working with spine injuries.

Dr. Chavez smiled when asked about her new position during an interview Thursday.

“I can’t tell you how supportive the staff here at Mountain West has been in general,” she said. “I’m from New York and people say that New Yorkers are harsh and mean. The pace of life is different here and people’s priorities are different. In general, people in Utah are super kind right off the bat whereas in New York you have to warm up to them a little bit.”

The neurosurgeon helps patients who have pain associated with a herniated or degenerative disc. Common symptoms include pain radiating in the arm or hand, numbness, weakness or tingling in arms or pain near shoulder blades or neck, radiating pain and pressure in the lower back, and changes in gait, such as unsteadiness, lack of coordination or difficulty initiating leg movement.

Phil Eaton, CEO of Mountain West Medical Center, said bringing neurosurgery to Tooele is just the beginning of how the affiliation between Mountain West and University of Utah Health will elevate local patient care.

“Having Dr. Chavez, a well-known and respected neurosurgeon here in Tooele, is part of our broader strategy with University of Utah Health,” he said. “You will continue to hear about more specialists and high-quality services available locally over the coming months.”

Chavez said she is excited to be a part of the Tooele community.

“This affiliation is a large step forward to elevating patient care,” she said. “I’m excited to be a part of Tooele residents staying close to home near family for surgical issues, while getting the expertise of a university-affiliated, subspecialty-trained surgeon.”

Mountain West has also acquired advanced operating room CT imaging equipment along with the same navigation system utilized at University of Utah Health.

Dr. Chavez obtained her undergraduate degree in biology at Columbia University in New York City. She completed her medical degree and neurosurgical residency at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY. Dr. Chavez then earned her master of science in public health and completed a complex spine fellowship in the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Utah.

“Growing up in New York my mom was actually a surgical nurse working in the operating room,” Chavez said. “She would come home and some of the stories she told were horrific. I thought if I ever go into medicine I’m not going to do that sort of stuff. I’m not going into surgery.”

However, her mother’s work did spark an interest in surgery and medicine.

In a male-dominated field, Chavez drew on inspiration from her family and became one of less than 200 female neurosurgeons in the country. National data indicates that while women are about 50% of medical school grads, they’re only 12% of all neurosurgery residents. Dr. Chavez is breaking the mold, coming from a family of females in medical and science fields..

Dr. Chavez will maintain office hours at Mountain West U Health Specialty Clinic located at 196 E. 2000 North, Suite 100 in Tooele. Patient appointments can be made by calling 435-843-2725.