U of U Health Plans helps Tooele County students

University of Utah Health Plans held a Shoes and Health Fair for Northlake Elementary students on Aug. 11 in the school’s cafeteria.

The event provided free health screenings including vision screening and diabetes testing and information on health and community resources and free shoes up to size 4.

“We’ve been holding these events in Salt Lake County for some time at schools with underserved student populations,” said Randal Serr, U of U Health Plans community outreach manager. “We decided this year to reach out and extend the program to include Tooele County.”

U of U Health Plans held a similar event at Anna Smith Elementary School in Wendover on Aug. 4.

“We are grateful to U of U Health for their support in making this event possible for Northlake families,” said Stephanie Lindsay, Northlake Elementary principal. “Our job is to educate children, but sometimes students struggle to learn if their basic needs are not met. This event helped some of our families take care of their children’s basic needs so that they are better prepared to come back to school ready to learn.”