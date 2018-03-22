U.S. Senate candidate launches campaign drive in Tooele

Jimenez hits campaign trail Saturday at Tooele City Hall ♦

Twelve Republicans have filed to run for the U.S. Senate seat that Orrin Hatch has held since 1977, according to Utah’s lieutenant governor’s office. And one of them will hold an open house in Tooele on Saturday.

Tim Jimenez, a Tooele City resident and candidate for U.S. Senate, will hold an open house for state Republican Party delegates at Tooele City Hall in the council chambers at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The meeting is open to the public.

The Tooele open house will be the kick-off for Jimenez’s campaign as he gears up for the April 21 Republican Party State Convention.

Jimenez will also attend meetings in Beaver, Juab and Millard counties on Saturday.

Growing up in Moscow, Idaho, Jimenez has lived in Tooele City for 10 years. He has been active in the Tooele County Republican Party. He has been a county and state delegate for Republican Party conventions and currently is the Republican vice-chair of his precinct.

Jimenez believes the Republican Party’s caucus/convention system will help even out his odds against a well-funded opponent.

“I favor our government’s representative, or republican, form of democracy instead of the direct democracy approach,” he said. “I won’t be collecting signatures on a petition to get my name on the ballot.”

Other Republican candidates for U.S. Senate include Stoney Fonua, Jeremy Friedbaum, Alicia Colvin, Loy Brunson, Joshua Lee, Larry Myers, Mitt Romney, Mike Kennedy, Samuel Parker, Abe Lincoln Brian Jenkins, and Torrey Jenkins.

Tooele City Hall is located at 90 N. Main Street.