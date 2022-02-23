U.S. Senate candidate visits Tooele County

Ally Isom hopes to replace Mike Lee ♦

Ally Isom, who is gathering signatures to place her name on the Republican primary ballot for U.S. Senator, visited Tooele County on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Isom stopped in Tooele County as part of a “listening tour” of the state to talk to county officials about her efforts to get her name on the ballot.

She met with over 10 county officials in the basement auditorium of the County Building at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Attendees included County Council members, the County recorder, and a member of the Tooele City Planning Commission.

Isom needs to gather 28,000 signatures from registered Republican voters. She is challenging incumbent Sen. Mike Lee, who is seeking a third six-year term. Lee has also filed an intent to gather signatures with the Lt. Governor’s office.

Those in attendance on Tuesday night heard Isom say that she believes in data, rather than opinions. Isom also said she is an advocate for women’s issues, those with mental health challenges, and the unsheltered.

Finding new water, supporting affordable childcare, affordable housing for military service members, expanding HSA limits, and expediting legal immigration, are also issues that Isom said she supports.

Isom has been critical of Lee’s decision to run for a third term. Lee so-sponsored Sen. Ted Cruz’s legislation to limit senators to two six-year terms, according to Lee’s website. Isom has pledged to serve no more than two terms as a U.S. Senator.

Living in Kaysville with her husband, Isom has four children and has served on the Kaysville City Council. Her resume includes working as the deputy chief of staff and spokesperson for Gov. Gary Herbert, and time working in public affairs and communications for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She has also worked as the government affairs director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services and as the deputy director of the Utah Department of Community and Culture.

Recently, Isom worked in the private sector as chief strategist and marketing officer, and eventually acting executive officer, for EVŌQ Nano.

Republicans Laird Hamblin and Becky Edwards have also filed an intent to gather signatures for U.S. Senator with the Lt. Governor’s office.

To find out more about Isom, please allyforutah.com or follow her on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.