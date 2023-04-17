UDOT adds barrier through Lake Point on SR-36

The Utah Department of Transportation will improve the safety of state Route 36 through Lake Point this spring by constructing a median barrier between Pole Canyon Road and Sunset Road in Lake Point to increase safety on SR-36 and the surrounding areas.

Work on the project is anticipated to start as soon as Monday, April 17, and will last through June.

Drivers and residents in the area can expect night time work Sundays through Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be intermittent lane closures at night on SR-36 and a one-week closure of Canyon Road. Day work will be minimal to keep traffic moving.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic Website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.