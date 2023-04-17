Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
April 17, 2023
UDOT adds barrier through Lake Point on SR-36

The Utah Department of Transportation will improve the safety of state Route 36 through Lake Point this spring by constructing a median barrier between Pole Canyon Road and Sunset Road in Lake Point to increase safety on SR-36 and the surrounding areas. 

Work on the project is anticipated to start as soon as Monday, April 17, and will last through June.  

Drivers and residents in the area can expect night time work Sundays through Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be intermittent lane closures at night on SR-36 and a one-week closure of Canyon Road. Day work will be minimal to keep traffic moving.  

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic Website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. 

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

