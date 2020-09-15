UDOT almost ready to open new I-80 lane

The Utah Department of Transportation held a media event Tuesday morning on the new auxiliary lane from the state Route 201 westbound on-ramp to the exit 99 off-ramp on Interstate 80.

Opening of the new auxiliary lane is imminent and may happen as early as later this week, according to UDOT officials.

Construction on the project started June 1. It includes the new lane, new variable overhead message signs, updated signage, a widened 12-foot shoulder, and new conduit and utilities.

The westbound viewing area will be closed permanently.

The project will increase safety as traffic from SR-201 headed for Tooele County using exit 99 will not need to merge onto Interstate 80, according to UDOT officials.