UDOT and UHP work to make SR-36 safer

Following several accidents on state Route 36, the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Highway Patrol are collaborating to make driving SR-36 safer and less lethal.

Among the recent SR-36 accidents were two accidents involving left turns at blinking yellow left-turn lights at SR-36 and Village Boulevard.

An April 25 accident required a driver to be airlifted with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A May 17 accident at the same location involved a fatality.

Those flashing yellow left-turn arrows, during peak morning and afternoon travel times, are now gone.

“Following several serious crashes that have happened along SR-36 in the past few months, we conducted an analysis of the area to determine if there are any engineering solutions that may potentially enhance safety on the corridor,” said UDOT Region 2 communications director Kylar Sharp. “We found there are a number of drivers who are far exceeding the speed limit, and others attempting to turn that may be misjudging the speeds of oncoming traffic and the space they need to safely complete their turn.”

After looking at the signals, UDOT installed protected left turn signals operational during peak commute travel times from 6-9 a.m. and 3 -7 p.m. in order to ensure a safer turning process for vehicles exiting SR-36, according to Sharp.

The signal changes were made to traffic lights from Saddleback to 2400 North.

During peak travel times, the left turn signals now maintain a red arrow while north and southbound traffic have a green light.

The left turn lights turn green while other lights are red, allowing traffic turning left off of SR-36 to turn without conflicting with oncoming traffic.

“We will also soon be conducting a more detailed study on the corridor regarding possible placement of signal warning systems, speed management applications, and additional signal timing adjustments,” Sharp said.

UDOT is coordinating closely with Utah Highway Patrol on increased educational outreach to the public with video messaging boards and social media posts warning people of the risks of speeding and aggressive driving behaviors, according to Sharp.

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure SR-36 and the surrounding roads are as safe as they can be,” Sharp said. “We just ask that drivers do their part as well — obey the rules of the road, slow down and watch out for others so everyone gets home safely.”