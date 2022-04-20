UDOT asking for public opinion regarding Midvalley extension

UDOT encouraged community members and leaders to participate in one of two meetings last week to offer feedback about how to extend the Midvalley Highway.

The first meeting was held via Zoom on Wednesday evening and the second meeting was held Thursday in the Tooele City Council Chambers from 6-7:30 p.m.

During the meetings UDOT representatives were available to answer the public’s questions about the next phase of the highway.

“We are projecting that it will take one year and we will finish it in early 2023,” Oahn Le-Spradlin, Midvalley Highway project manager said speaking about the assessment.

There are currently no plans to proceed into design and construction, because there is no funding available yet, Le-Spradlin said.

The goal of the study is to address long-term transportation needs in Tooele County.

“We will try to vet through various alternatives that will minimize environmental and community impacts then we will recommend an alignment that will work with the community’s needs,” Le-Spadlin said.

The meetings kicked off a public comment period that will run through May 12, 2022.

To make a public comment regarding the extension of the highway, please visit udot.utah.gov/midvalley, email midvalley@utah.gov, or mail a letter to: Midvalley Highway EA, c/o Horrocks Engineers, Suite 200, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84047.The first phase of the Midvalley Highway was constructed and opened in October 2021. It provided a direct connection from Interstate 80 to State Route 138. The highway currently contains one lane in each direction but in the future, UDOT has plans to create additional lanes.

Since opening there have been an average of 8,000 vehicles a day on the road and a 20% improvement to traffic on SR-36, Le-Spadlin said.