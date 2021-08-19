UDOT continues to work on projects in Tooele County

The Utah Department of Transportation has been working on two projects on state Routes 112 and 138 in Tooele County.

UDOT began paving work on SR-112, which runs between Tooele City and Grantsville in July.

Crews have now begun laying the final coat of asphalt at the SR-112 and SR-138 intersection, continuing southbound, according to Courtney Samuel, with UDOT.

“The duration of phase two paving operations will be much shorter than phase one,” he said. “It is anticipated to take approximately one week, weather permitting. During this time the speed limit will be reduced to 40 miles per hour in the construction zone.”

Phase two of the paving operation includes crews laying a final coating on the new asphalt.

“Every asphalt road has a type of riding surface and it generally depends on the type and volume of traffic on the road, as well as other contributing factors,” Samuel said. “There are many layers to a pavement section, from the base to the asphalt and the wearing surface. We are doing a final riding surface to prolong the life of the pavement which will also help keep water from penetrating the road structure on the paved surface during wet weather. This is a cost-effective pavement treatment that is used throughout the state.”

The repaving should be complete the week of Aug. 22, according to Samuel.

One-way flagging operations have been in place between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Drivers have been experiencing 15-minute delays when traveling on the road, according to Samuel.

Crews have recently finished installing rumble strips on SR-112 but an installation of an ADA ramp at the 600 West and SR-112 intersection is scheduled to occur next week.

Drivers can expect minor traffic impacts at this intersection, according to Samuel.

Paving work is now complete on S.R 138, the road that connects Grantsville to Erda and Stansbury Park.

Next week UDOT will be installing rumble strips, according to Samuel.

One-way flagging operations will be in place with up to 10-minute delays when traveling through the area.

The Midvalley Highway project is scheduled to be completed by the Thanksgiving Holiday, according to Samuel.

“Crews have been making great progress on the interchange at I-80 and will continue to complete paving operations throughout the corridor,” he said.

Samuel said a lot of unnoticed work goes into road construction.

“With any construction project, schedules are weather, material, and equipment dependent and subject to change,” he said. “Depending on the type of project, working on a road goes beyond the surface and involves attending to drainage, bridge beams, barriers, pedestrian ramps, lane striping, and guard rails. Also, consider the length of the corridor or road that’s being worked on. Several miles of road construction is a lengthy process to complete.”

Updates on UDOT construction in Tooele County can be found on the Facebook Page “UDOT Tooele Valley Construction Projects.”

“UDOT appreciates the support and patience of the community as we continue to work towards transportation improvements throughout Tooele County,” Samuel said.