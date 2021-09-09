UDOT done with state Route 112

If you have been avoiding state Route 112 between Tooele City and Grantsville this summer, you can return to your usual travel pattern now.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced that paving work is now complete on SR- 112 as well as state Route 138.

Both state roads were the recipients of UDOT improvements this summer.

But now there will be no more significant delays or rock chips, according to UDOT.

“Thank you to residents and businesses for your patience during the pavement renewal projects on S.R. 112 and S.R. 138 this summer,” wrote UDOT in their announcement. “Final project work such as utility adjustments and signage installation is scheduled to be completed in the coming weeks.”

This work is scheduled to take place on the shoulder of the roads, with brief, intermittent lane closures. It is anticipated that impacts to the traveling public and area businesses will be minimal, according to UDOT.

UDOT advises Tooele County residents to stay up to date with upcoming construction projects in the area by following the UDOT Tooele Valley Construction Projects Facebook page.