UDOT: expect delays, plan ahead for Labor Day

The Utah Department of Transportation recommends drivers plan ahead for traffic delays along the Wasatch Front this Friday and Monday due to holiday traffic for the Labor Day weekend.

Traffic engineers expect delays on Friday of up to 20 minutes on northbound I-15 through Davis County from 1-8 p.m. and up to 10 minutes on southbound I-15 through Salt Lake County from 2-8 p.m.

On Monday, delays for return trips could reach 10 minutes on southbound I-15 in Davis County from 3-7 p.m., northbound I-15 near Nephi from 3-7 p.m., westbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon from 1-8 p.m., and westbound I-80 from the U.S. 40 junction to the mouth of Parleys Canyon from 1-8 p.m.

Across the state, most UDOT projects will suspend construction and open all lanes to traffic to help reduce delays during Friday through Monday on Labor Day weekend.

n some work zones, these restrictions will continue through the weekend where needed to ensure safety or accommodate ongoing construction

Some areas where drivers should expect restrictions include: Interstate 15 near Clearfield — All lanes are open on I-15 near Clearfield, but lane splits are in place in both directions to allow crews to work in the median of the freeway. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. Crews are widening I-15 to extend the Express Lanes in both directions between Layton and Riverdale. Work on this project is scheduled to be complete in 2022.

State Route 39 in Ogden Canyon — SR- 39 is reduced to one lane, with alternating traffic controlled by a temporary signal, near the mid-canyon bridge between Ogden and Pineview Reservoir. Drivers should plan for delays of 15 minutes or more. Crews are rebuilding the mid-canyon bridge, and work on this project is expected to be complete later this fall.

State Route 95 Cottonwood Wash Bridge — The primary route to upper Lake Powell from eastern Utah will remain closed on SR-95 from the junction of U.S. 191 to state Route 261. UDOT recommends Interstate 70 to state Route 24, through Hanksville, for paved access to upper Lake Powell and other outdoor recreational destinations west of Blanding. The bridge is expected to reopen in October.

Utah’s national and state parks and outdoor recreation areas experience heavier-than-normal visitation on holiday weekends. Travelers should plan ahead for delays and heavy traffic on roads near these attractions.

UDOT reminds drivers to be cautious behind the wheel and do their part in making travel safer for everybody by staying alert, using seat belts, putting away distractions, and taking breaks to avoid drowsy driving.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

For the latest on Utah road and traffic conditions visit the UDOT Traffic website udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app.

Drivers can also follow UDOT on social media including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.