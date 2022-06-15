Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
June 15, 2022
UDOT is coming to town

Hearing set for SR-36 median barrier 

The Utah Department of Transportation is constructing a median barrier on state Route 36 between Pole Canyon Road and Sunset Road in Lake Point to increase safety on SR-36 and the surrounding areas.

The project team is hosting a public hearing in open house format to gather input as they conduct a federal categorical exclusion of the project area.  A categorical excursion would mean a determination that the project has no significant effect on the human environment and neither an environmental assessment nor an environmental impact statement would be normally required.

The meeting will kick off a formal public comment period that will run through June 30, 2022. 

The public hearing will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 5-6 p.m at Old Mill Elementary School, 130 East Brigham Road in Stansbury Park.

For public hearing details, please visit our website at udotinput.utah.gov/sr36median or email sr36median@utah.gov.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

