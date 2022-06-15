UDOT is coming to town

Hearing set for SR-36 median barrier ♦

The Utah Department of Transportation is constructing a median barrier on state Route 36 between Pole Canyon Road and Sunset Road in Lake Point to increase safety on SR-36 and the surrounding areas.

The project team is hosting a public hearing in open house format to gather input as they conduct a federal categorical exclusion of the project area. A categorical excursion would mean a determination that the project has no significant effect on the human environment and neither an environmental assessment nor an environmental impact statement would be normally required.

The meeting will kick off a formal public comment period that will run through June 30, 2022.

The public hearing will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 5-6 p.m at Old Mill Elementary School, 130 East Brigham Road in Stansbury Park.

For public hearing details, please visit our website at udotinput.utah.gov/sr36median or email sr36median@utah.gov.