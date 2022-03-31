UDOT looking for input on Midvalley Highway extension

Study will look at SR-138 to SR-36 route ♦

With the first part of the Midvalley Highway from Interstate 80 to state Route 138 completed, the Utah Department of Transportation has turned its attention to finding the best route to run the Midvalley Highway to state Route 36 on the south end of Tooele City.

Many lines have been drawn on maps over the years to show where the Midvalley Highway might run as it crosses SR-138 and heads south.

An Environmental Impact Statement for the Midvalley Highway completed in 2011 showed several alternative routes for the highway.

However, a current Environmental Assessment is necessary to find a route for the Midvalley Highway that will minimize environmental and community impacts while preserving the project’s footprint, according to UDOT.

UDOT kicked off the Environmental Assessment process for the Midvalley Highway in early 2022 and they are now ready to hold an open house, or public scoping meeting, to gather public input on transportation needs and environmental concerns within their defined Midvalley Highway study area.

The input received will help the team as they develop a preferred route.

The public will have two opportunities to participate in the open house through either an online format or an in-person format. The same information will be presented at both meetings.

The online presentation with a question and answer session will be held on April 13 from 6-7 p.m. by a Zoom webinar. To register for the online meeting go to the study website at www.udot.utah.gov/midvalley/.

An in-person open house will be held on April 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Tooele City Hall in the Council Chambers.

These meetings will kick off a public comment period that will run through May 12, 2022.

Once a preferred route is selected, the public will be able to view and comment on the alignment.

While a preferred route will be identified, UDOT does not have a construction start date for the extension of the Midvalley Highway because the project has not been funded at this time.

A UDOT Midvalley Highway study representative may be reached for questions or concerns at 435-269-2440 or midvalley@utah.gov.

The first phase of the Midvalley Highway was constructed and opened in October 2021. It provided a direct connection from I-80 to SR-138. That section includes a single lane in each direction and was built to provide a long-term transportation solution that can scale as future capacity needs and funding are identified, according to UDOT.