UDOT moves up start date for auxiliary lane on I-80

Extra westbound lane between SR-201 at Black Rock and exit 99 at Lake Point moved up 9 months ♦

The state has bumped up the start date for one road project in Tooele County.

The Utah Department of Transportation has moved the start date for a third lane on westbound Interstate 80 from state Route 201 to exit 99 by nine months, according to Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp.

“At a Wasatch Front Regional Council meeting it was announced that the third lane from SR-201 to exit 99 had been moved forward,” Tripp said. “It should be completed by the end of 2020 instead of 2021.”

Tripp made the announcement during his commissioner update at Tuesday night’s County Commission meeting in the County Building.

“That will give a little bit of relief on the going home traffic,” he said.

According to the project listing on UDOT’s Statewide Rural Long-Range Transportation Plan 2019-2050, the additional westbound lane or auxiliary lane, is funded and construction scheduled to begin in 2020 with an estimated cost of $2.8 million.

UDOT officials told the Tooele County Council of Governments at its August 2019 meeting that the auxiliary lane project will improve weaving from vehicles getting onto the interstate, according to UDOT.

Other UDOT projects underway in Tooele County include the replacement of the Black Rock bridges along with the exit 99 flyover bridge and the first phase of the Midvalley Highway.

The bridge and flyover projects are near completion, according to UDOT’s current project website.

The Midvalley Highway project is underway, which includes a new intersection on I-80, an intersection at Midvalley Highway and state Route 138, and approximately 4.5 miles of two lane highway between the two points.

The contract for the Midvalley Highway construction was awarded to Ames Construction.

Crews will place fill dirt along I-80 where the new interchange will be built. The ground beneath the fill dirt will need to settle to provide a solid foundation for new interchange bridges.

The settlement process is expected to last through 2020, with most new construction work scheduled to take place in 2021.