Where do we go from here?

UDOT feedback period on Midvalley extension routes ends Aug. 1 ♦

The Utah Department of Transportation wants feedback on four draft alignments — proposed approximate routes —to continue the Midvalley HIghway through Tooele County and eventually connect with state Route 36 south of Tooele City.

The public feedback period the proposed routes started on Monday, July 18.

The Utah Department of Transportation came up with the options after reviewing public input on a map of the general area UDOT was considering for the extension. The input was gathered online and from two public meetings for Tooele County residents — one online and one in-person meeting held in Tooele County in April 2022.

Draft alignment 1 is the route recommended by the original environmental impact statement that was completed in 2011. It cuts slightly to the east of the Midvalley/state Route 138 intersection before running south east to SR-36. That route has a heavy conflict with the UNEV pipeline, a high-pressure petroleum line with a 50-foot easement. It also impacts the Tooele Army Depot, the Tooele County landfill, planned business development and Union Pacific Railroad, according to UDOT.

Draft alignment 2 runs through open space between the airport and historic architecture. It has less conflict with the UNEV pipeline.

Draft alignment 3 is a variation of alignment 2. It avoids the majority of the UNEV pipeline and the Tooele County Landfill.

Draft alignment 4 was developed in response to suggestions from the public that the route should follow Sheep Lane. This route uses Sheep Lane to run south from state Route 138 to connect with state Route 112. It then turns to the southeast following state Route 112. While utilizing the existing Sheep Lane right of way, this route impacts historical architecture, planned development and Utah Motorsports Campus. It also has heavy conflicts with the UNEV pipeline as well as conflicts with future rail expansion, according to UDOT.

The formal public comment period opened on July 18 and continues through Aug. 1, 2022. It is part of the ongoing environmental study to determine the roadway design that best addresses the long-term transportation needs in Tooele County while also minimizing environmental and community impacts, according to UDOT.

In addition to public input, the environmental study team will consider engineering feasibility, construction costs and impacts to property and environmental resources before selecting the final preferred alignment to carry forward later this year. Once a preferred alternative is determined, UDOT will release a draft environmental study, where the public will have another opportunity to weigh in on the preferred alignment.

As funding has not yet been allocated, there are currently no plans to proceed to design and construction after the environmental study is completed.

Phase 1 of the Midvalley Highway project was constructed and opened in October 2022. It provided a direct connection from I-80 to SR-138. That section includes a single lane in each direction. It was built to provide a long-term transportation solution that can scale as future capacity needs and funding are identified.

Since Midvalley Highway phase 1 opened, there has been an average of 8,000 vehicles per day on the road and a 20% improvement to traffic levels on SR-36, according to UDOT.

To view the draft alignments and provide feedback, visit udot.utah.gov/midvalley.