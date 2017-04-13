UDOT outlines new projects in parts of Tooele County

No projects in Tooele County made the Utah Department of Transportation’s list of the most impactful — and expensive — construction projects for 2017.

The announcement Wednesday morning featured 10 of the 180 road projects slated for the year, totaling $1.3 billion. Three of the top projects will affect western Salt Lake County along corridors used by Tooele County commuter traffic.

The top two projects include $249 million for five new freeway-style interchanges on Bangerter Highway between 5400 South and 11400 South, as well as $105 million to complete reconstruction work on Interstate 215 between 4700 South and state Route 201.

Various work will also be done for $97 million to expand Redwood Road, including a new diamond interchange at I-215 in North Salt Lake.

While Tooele County didn’t make the state’s Top 10 list, a pair of projects were highlighted by UDOT public information officer John Gleason that will affect the western and southern reaches of the county.

The state will repave 10 miles of Interstate 80 in western Tooele County near Wendover, according to UDOT. Included in the same project is repaving a section of Main Street in Wendover, which features sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalk ramps on the north side of the street.

UDOT will also repave a 12-mile stretch of state Route 36 on the southern portion of the county near the Juab County border and south of Eureka. The project will affect the route between mileposts 6 and 18.

A $1 billion bond approved by the state Legislature during its 2017 session will include funding for Tooele County’s next major anticipated project, the Midvalley Highway. The bond will provide funding for projects over the next four years.