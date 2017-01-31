UDOT overpass work sparks delays for commuters

A change in the scope of work on pothole repair closed a lane at Exit 99 on Interstate 80, causing traffic to back up for miles during Monday evening’s commute, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Three areas on the Exit 99 overpass bridge were slated for pothole repair, with the first repair considered a mandatory and immediate project, UDOT spokesman John Gleason said. When crews began work on the pothole, located near the shoulder of the westbound exit lane, the repair was thought to only be a 2-foot by 2-foot area.

Once crews began to work, the damage was more extensive than anticipated, which prompted a 6-foot by 8-foot patch job, Gleason said. The expanded work left the inside westbound lane on the Exit 99 bridge closed overnight while the concrete cured in cold temperatures.

When work began on Monday, it was slated to be completed before the evening rush hour on westbound I-80, Gleason said.

“We always try to plan these projects so they don’t interfere with motorists,” he said.

Due to the lane closure, traffic was backed up for more than 7 miles at times during the evening commute, with delays due to traffic extending into the late evening, according to Gleason. He said he understands the frustration for motorists who were stranded in standstill traffic on their way home.

“It’s something we try to avoid as much as we possibly can,” Gleason said.

Metal plates will be placed over the poured concrete and the lane is expected to reopen by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to UDOT project engineer Shawn Lambert.

The two remaining areas in need of pothole repair are less immediate in nature and work will be put off until future weekends, depending on weather conditions, Gleason said.

With I-80 as the only thoroughfare between northern Tooele and Salt Lake counties, there was nowhere for motorists stranded in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Gleason said UDOT was unable to redirect traffic due to the bottleneck into Tooele County.

“There’s no alternate route to direct people to,” he said.

Gleason said the lack of transportation options between the counties is one reason UDOT and local municipalities are looking at the possibility of alternative routes into, and within, the county.

The Midvalley Highway, which would connect to Interstate 80 near milepost 94 and intersect state Routes 138 and 112, is on UDOT’s pending project list for 2017, as well as an extension of state Route 201 into Tooele County.