UDOT plans for Midvalley’s future

UDOT created a buzz when they announced four proposed “alignments” for the next phase of the Midvalley Highway and opened a public comment period on July 18.

That comment period closed on Monday, Aug. 1, but the Friday before it closed the Tooele Transcript Bulletin had the opportunity to sit down at UDOT’s Region 2 headquarters with Oanh Le-Spradlin, UDOT project manager for the Midvalley Highway; Jeremy Gilbert, design engineer; Kylar Sharp, UDOT Region 2 communications manager; Karen Crawford, UDOT Region 2 communications specialist; and two consultants who have been working with UDOT on the Midvalley Highway.

Here’s what we learned:

— Nope, we’re not getting a better map of the four proposed alternatives. Many people, including the Transcript, wanted a map with more underlying details of the four alignments. We were told the map of the draft alignments was deliberately vague. At this point in the game UDOT is interested in the community’s preference for a general route, not feedback like “it’s in my backyard.”

If this were a new residential development this phase of planning would be considered the “concept plan.” Once one draft alignment is chosen, then UDOT will proceed with developing more specific plans for the selected, but still tentative, alignment. A map of that route will be released, more public input will be sought, and finally a document announcing the final route will be released.

The selection of a route with more details and public comment is expected to occur towards the end of 2022. The final decision is expected to be announced in the first part of 2023.

—And what is “historical architecture?” The description of draft alignments 3 and 4 both mention that they make use of the open space between the airport and historical architecture. Historical architecture, we were told, is any building over 50 years old that MIGHT be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, with the emphasis on “might.” There’s a cluster of historical architecture in the Golden Gardens area.

— Are railroad crossings and intersections going to be at grade or with overpasses? The answer is “don’t know yet.” Those details may be included in the draft of the final choice, but they may be influenced by funding, kind of like Midvalley phase 1. Midvalley phase 1 was originally proposed as a four-lane highway with two lanes each way. But it was built with only one lane each way. There was not enough funding available to build it with four lanes.

Traffic studies and projections also showed that four lanes were not needed at this time. The choice was one lane each way or nothing. So UDOT built a divided highway with one lane each way. For most people two lanes were better than none. UDOT engineers did design and build Midvalley phase 1 so an extra lane each way could easily be added without a lot of extra work. From the end of Midvalley phase 1 to state Route 112, the plan is to build the Midvalley Highway as a divided highway with a median in the middle, like the first phase. From SR-112 to state Route 36 the plan is to build a surface arterial highway, much like state Route 36.

— Is the UNEV Pipeline really a big obstacle? Phase one of the Midvalley Highway crossed the UNEV pipeline in one place. UDOT was required to move the pipeline. It took a half mile of road and $8 million to move the pipeline at that one point. If you are curious, the UNEV Pipeline is a 12-inch petroleum products pipeline that was built in 2011. It begins at refineries in Woods Cross, crosses north of the Salt Lake City airport and then roughly follows I-80 until turning south to cross through Tooele County on its way to deliver refined products to a Cedar City terminal and then on into Las Vegas.

— So when does construction start? Again: “Don’t know.” All this work, the environmental study, the public comment, and other efforts may be purely academic. There are no funds allocated for construction of the next phase of the Midvalley Highway. Phase 1 of the Midvalley Highway was funded after Tooele County and the Tooele County Council of Governments, decided to use funds from the corridor preservation fund to survey and purchase the land needed for Midvalley Phase. A united effort of state Legislators from the county, county commissioners, mayors and business leaders influenced the Utah HIghway Commission to fund phase 1 of the Midvalley Highway. A similar united effort may be needed to get the rest of the Midvalley Highway built.