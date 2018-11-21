UDOT predicts delays on Utah highways for Thanksgiving holiday

Anyone traveling along the Wasatch Front over the Thanksgiving holiday can expect delays due to additional traffic, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

As many as 54.3 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, the highest travel volume since 2005, according to AAA. For Utahns traveling in Salt Lake and Utah counties, trips could take as much as 20 minutes longer, beginning this afternoon.

UDOT engineers expect increased southbound traffic along the Wasatch Front between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. today, while peak traffic is expected for northbound travelers between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Heavier than normal traffic is also expected on Monday, Nov. 26 due to returning travelers in the afternoon.

A release from UDOT also reminded drivers to be alert for drowsy, distracted or aggressive drivers. The rate of fatal crashes is higher over the Thanksgiving holiday than other winter months, despite lower overall crash totals.

AAA expects the majority of travelers — 48.5 million — will travel by automobile over the Thanksgiving holiday, which is between Wednesday and Sunday. Travelers will likely pay the highest gas prices in the past four years, with the national average at $2.79 per gallon as of Nov. 1.