UDOT project updates

State Routes 112 and 138 getting some attention ♦

Work on three Utah Department of Transportation projects is ongoing this summer. UDOT warns against road and lane closures, as well as delays.

Paving work on SR-138 is ahead of schedule and will be completed soon, according to a press release from UDOT.

Crews are currently paving the road where SR-138 and SR-112 intersect by the Maverik in Grantsville.

To reduce traffic-related noise for area residents, crews have been permanently removing the rumble strips along SR-138 between SR-36 and Castle Rock Drive, according to the press release.

“Brief, intermittent land closures for permanent striping, utility work, and signage installation are scheduled to occur on weekdays during non-commute times between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” the UDOT press release states. “Drivers can expect uneven pavement surfaces and up to 15-minute delays when traveling through the area.”

UDOT said that drivers are advised to take alternate routes, such as SR-36, SR-112 and I-80 during this work.

The SR-112/600 West intersection in Tooele City will be closed from June 25 to June 27 due to repaving work.

The SR-112/ 200 W. intersection will be closed from July 9 to July 11, also due to repaving work.

“One-way flagging operations will be in place,” UDOT wrote in the press release. “Drivers can expect delays when traveling through the area and are encouraged to use alternate routes such as SR-138, SR-36, and I-80.”

Work on SR-112 is expected to continue through the fall.

The work will go on from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during non-commute times.

One lane will be open to one direction of travel at a time, with one-way flagging operations, according to the press release.

Drivers can expect up to 15-minute delays and travel on uneven pavement surfaces.

Area residents and businesses can expect temporary intermittent closures of side streets for up to 20 minutes as paving work passes through the intersections.

“Travelers, area residents, and businesses can expect construction-related noise, dust, and minor traffic delays,” UDOT wrote.

Those interested in learning more about UDOT projects happening now can visit the UDOT Tooele Valley Construction Projects Facebook page, email SR112andSR138@utah.gov, or call 435-213-1637.