UDOT reminds drivers to plan for heavy traffic on holiday weekend

20-minute delays forecast for Salt Lake County ♦

Fourth of July travelers may encounter traffic delays this weekend.

Fourth of July holiday traffic is expected to congest highways, according to Utah Department of Transportation traffic engineers.

Traffic engineers expect delays on Friday of up to 30 minutes on northbound I-15 through Davis County from 3-7 p.m.

Up to 20 minutes delays are expected on southbound I-15 through Salt Lake County from 3:30-7 p.m., according to UDOT.

On Monday, delays for return trips could reach 10 minutes on southbound I-15 in Davis County from 12-4 p.m.

Most UDOT projects Across the state will suspend construction for the holiday weekend and open all lanes to traffic to help reduce delays.

In some work zones, these restrictions will continue through the weekend where needed to ensure safety or accommodate ongoing construction.

Some areas where drivers should expect restrictions include:

I-15 in Clearfield – All lanes are open, but lane splits are in place on both directions of I-15 near Clearfield. These allow crews to work in the median of the freeway. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. Crews are widening I-15 to extend the Express Lanes in both directions between Layton and Riverdale. Construction is scheduled to finish this fall.

S.R. 39 in Ogden Canyon – S.R. 39 is reduced to one lane, with alternating traffic controlled by a temporary signal, near the mid-canyon bridge between Ogden and Pineview Reservoir. Delays of 15 minutes or more are typical, so drivers should consider an alternate route for traveling to Pineview Reservoir, Huntsville, Eden and other Ogden Valley destinations. Crews are rebuilding the mid-canyon bridge, and construction is expected to continue through fall.

I-84 near Morgan – I-84 is reduced to one lane in each direction between Morgan (exit 102) and Henefer (exit 112). These restrictions are in place 24 hours a day through July. Crews are completing pavement and bridge maintenance in the area.

S.R. 276 at Lake Powell – UDOT’s Lake Powell ferry, which connects S.R. 276 between Bullfrog and Hall’s Crossing, is not operating at this time because water levels are too low. Drivers will need to use S.R. 95 as an alternative. There is currently no expected date when operations will resume.

Utah’s national and state parks and outdoor recreation areas experience heavier than normal visitation on summer holiday weekends. Travelers should plan ahead for delays and heavy traffic on roads near these attractions, especially US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon, US 191 near Moab, and SR 9 near Zion.

UDOT reminds drivers to be cautious behind the wheel and do their part in making travel safer for everybody by staying alert, using seat belts, putting away distractions, and taking breaks to avoid drowsy driving.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website at udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app.