UDOT reminds residents how to drive in the winter

First tip: “Slow down to an appropriate speed” ♦

With winter storms already here, the number of vehicle accidents on snow covered or icy roads has begun to pile up.

The Utah Department of Transportation offers tips to winter drivers on how to drive safe and avoid ending up a statistic.

Approximately 21% of accidents are weather-related, according to UDOT.

“Road conditions can change fast in the winter, especially in Utah,” said Mitch Shaw, senior communication manager at UDOT. “Roads can become snowy and icy in a moment’s notice.”

During inclement weather, motorists should slow down to an appropriate speed.

“The number of miles per hour you should cut down during winter weather conditions varies depending on how the conditions are and where you are driving,” Shaw said. “Generally speaking, we tell people to slow down, increase your following distance, and pay attention.”

Also during a storm, drivers should focus solely on the road and avoid driving under the influence of any mind-altering substance.

“Remove distractions, make sure everyone in your vehicle is wearing a seatbelt, and if you can, avoid driving altogether during a significant weather storm…Also, it goes without saying, but never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Shaw explained.

UDOT has a team of meteorologists working around the clock when inclement weather is expected.

“They track the storm so we know exactly when and where a storm will hit and how severe it will be,” Shaw said, speaking about the meteorologists. “With that information, our plow crews are stationed accordingly clearing high priority areas first and hitting the rest of our roads from there.”

With almost 500 plow operators on call, UDOT can get the roads cleared and back to normal quickly, according to Shaw.

Prior to a storm, UDOT employees treat roads with a brine solution.

“This [solution] helps clear snow and helps stop the formation of ice,” Shaw explained.

Even though UDOT does their best to keep roads safe for winter travel, it is ultimately the driver’s responsibility to keep their vehicle on the road.

“While we do the best we can to keep our roads safe, motorists have some individual accountability to drive safely,” Shaw said, referencing the ways drivers can stay safe on the road mentioned above.