UDOT road project in Tooele County

SR-138 from Grantsville to I-80 gets new surface ♦

The Utah Department of Transportation will resurface nine miles of SR-138, from I-80 to Clark Street in Grantsville later this month.

The project is intended to preserve and extend the life of the pavement, according to UDOT spokesperson Courtney Samuel.

The resurfacing will begin as early as August 24 and is expected to be complete by the middle of October of this year, according to UDOT.

Work activities will take place Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., along with intermittent Saturday work if needed, according to Samuel.

During work hours, motorists should anticipate one-way traffic conditions, for up to two miles at a time, which will be directed by flaggers.

Motorists can also anticipate moderate travel delays of 10 minutes.

Business and property access will be maintained, according to Samuel.

UDOT employees will also be reconstructing shoulder areas, updating signs along with roadway, and making improvements to roadway drainage.

“When completed, the life of the pavement in this corridor will be extended,” said Samuel. “The driving experience along with highly-utilized zone will be improved.”

In addition to the repavement project, Grantsville City and Tooele County will continue to see pavement improvements next year.

UDOT will be resurfacing SR-138 from Grantsville to SR-36.

They will also resurface SR-112 from SR-138 to SR-36 into Tooele City, according to Samuel.

These two projects are scheduled to begin in late Spring of 2021 with an anticipated completion date of early fall 2021.