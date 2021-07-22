UDOT seeks public input for non-motorized plan 

Public comment period on UDOT’s Active Transportation Plan lasts through Aug. 28 ♦

The Utah Department of Transportation wants the public’s help planning for more bike lanes, trails, multi use paths, crosswalks and sidewalks for state roads.

The public input process for UDOT’s active transportation plans, which includes these types of pathways, is now underway through Aug. 28.

This input will help UDOT develop active transportation plans to provide better access to trails and paths on state routes.

Active transportation is human-powered transportation like walking, biking, using a wheelchair, or hand cycling and provides more options for people to access jobs, education, and other services within their communities.

For many people who are unable to drive, choose not to drive or don’t have regular access to a vehicle, active transportation facilities are vital networks for accessing jobs, school and other services.

“Community input is essential in making sure we build projects the right way,” UDOT Active Transportation Manager Heidi Goedhart said. “At UDOT, our emphasis is to build a complete transportation system where people can choose how they travel.”

The public can provide input in the following ways on the website publicinput.com/udotplanning by responding to a survey and/or pinning locations on a map.

The interactive map on the website was created by UDOT to showcase planned and future active transportation projects that users can comment on or identify some of their own.

UDOT is committed to understanding community needs for walking and biking options on state roads. The feedback the public provides will be used to inform internal processes, allocate funding and prioritize future projects.

The public may also send comments by email to planning@utah.gov or by calling UDOT at 385-360-1900.