UDOT seeks public input on rural transportation

The updated Long-Range Transportation Plan is now available for public review and comment ♦

SALT LAKE CITY (July 7, 2023) – The Utah Department of Transportation invites the public to review the updated Long-Range Transportation Plan for 2023 through 2050 and provide input on the proposed ideas for addressing transportation needs on state routes in rural Utah.

This public input opportunity is now underway through July 25, 2023. UDOT’s Long-Range Transportation plan is updated every four years and details anticipated transportation needs in rural Utah along with proposed projects to address the outlined needs.

The planning team utilized a variety of factors to determine rural transportation needs and proposed projects, such as public input, local government coordination, transportation data and models including projected population and employment growth, and funding estimations. The proposed projects listed in the plan address multimodal transportation needs including highway, transit and active transportation projects.

For more information on the plan and to view a complete list of proposed projects, visit udotinput.utah.gov/udotplanning.

“Transportation is the backbone of our communities, which is why this planning process is vital to ensuring that we are prepared for our future transportation needs,” said Jay Aguilar, UDOT Long Range Planning Manager. “We have worked to integrate quality of life factors into this planning process, including better mobility, good health, a strong economy, and connected communities.”

The public is encouraged to provide comments in the following ways: visit the project website at udotinput.utah.gov/udotplanning to complete a comment form and provide comments directly on a map, email the planning team at planning@utah.gov, call the project hotline at 385-360-1900.

Information in Spanish can be found at udotinput.utah.gov/udotplanning-es. Individuals needing translation services to review the plan and provide comments should notify the planning team by email or phone.