UDOT starts SR-196 repavement project

May 11, 2023
Drivers on state Route 196, aka Skull Valley Road, might encounter some delays starting Monday morning, May 15.

The Utah Department of Transportation plans to start a repavement project on the first 24 miles of SR-196 starting south of Interstate 80 on May 15. The work is scheduled to run  from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and conclude by mid-June.

The pavement on SR-196 will be rotomilled from I-80 south to milepost 24. A new layer as asphalt will be laid down in the rotomilled area. During construction drivers can expect minor delays with some lane closures as the work proceeds through the area. Ideally, delays will last no more than 15 minutes, according to UDOT.

UDOT suggests alternate routes such as state Route 199, which runs from State Route 36 through Rush Valley and over Johnson Pass to Dugway, for drivers that want to avoid road work.

