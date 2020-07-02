UDOT studies northeast Tooele County traffic flow

Website shows study, plans, collects feedback ♦

The Utah Department of Transportation is requesting the community’s feedback with traffic challenges between Mills Junction and state Route 201.

According to UDOT officials, the corner of the mountain from Mills Junction — the SR-36 and SR-138 intersection — to SR-201 is a pinch point for traffic.

To address this issue, UDOT is seeking feedback to better connect Tooele and Salt Lake Counties.

From public comment received during recent studies, they have been able to create draft goals and objectives for their study, along with a list of transportation needs identified by the public, according to UDOT officials.

UDOT has also identified potential solutions to the issue in a Northeast Tooele County Transportation Study.

The study includes draft goals and objectives and an interactive map where individuals can view the area.

To view the study and leave feedback for UDOT, Tooele County residents can visit netooelecountystudy.udot.utah.gov.

“The Northeast Tooele County Transportation Study is an important step to identify long-term transportation solutions for this section of the county. Tooele County will not look the same in the next 10-20 years with the continual population growth in the area and gathering community feedback will hopefully springboard us into working towards a unified plan once those solutions are identified,” stated Courtney Samuel, with UDOT.