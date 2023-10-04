The Utah Department of Transportation held two public meetings last week on the environmental assessment for their proposed route to extend the Midvalley Highway through Tooele Valley from SR-138 to SR-36.

An online meeting was held on Sept. 26. An in-person meeting was held on Sept. 28 at the Tooele City Police Department’s community room.

At the in person meeting, a variety of poster boards describing the project and the selected preferred route were on display. Several tables laid out end to end held a large map of the proposed route from SR-138 where Midvalley Highway now ends to SR-36 on the south end of Tooele City.

During the online meeting, Naomi Kisen, UDOT environmental lead, explained that the purpose of the Midvalley Highway Improve is to improve regional connectivity within Tooele Valley, reduce existing and future congestion on SR-36, provide better access to planned development and offer a high capacity alternative to SR-36 in case of emergency.

Jeremy Gilbert, UDOT design manager, explained that the section of the Midvalley Highway from SR-112 to SR-36 is designed and proposed as a four lane at-grade highway with signalized intersections. The highway would cross over the railroad south of Utah Avenue.

This section if the highway would have a lower speed road of 45 mph with the purpose of getting people off SR-36.

When asked why signals were used instead of overpasses on the south end of the project, Ivan Hooper, UDOT traffic engineer, said the design is based on projected growth in the area through the year 2050. The projections by the state for growth in Tooele Valley by 2050 are not sufficient to demand a freeway for the south end of the Midvalley Highway.

The SR-112 to SR-138 segment is currently planned as a four lane grade separated freeway with an overpass with no connections at Erda Way.

The intersection with the Midvalley Highway as it extends south past SR-138 will have on and off ramps for the SR-138 connections and may alleviate traffic at Parachute Lane.

A 12 foot shared path trail runs alongside the extension of Midvalley HIghway providing connectivity with local active transport routes.

Some business owners on 1200 West expressed concern about how close the right of way for the highway comes to their businesses.

Proposed route 4, which used the Sheep Lane Corridor, was added because of suggestions made by the public at the previous public meetings on the Midvalley Highway. After the study, route 4 was rejected because it would impact historical architecture, planned development, and the Utah Motorsports Campus. It also had heavy conflict with the UNEV pipeline, a high pressure pipeline petroleum line with a 50 foot easement.

UDOT will continue to take public comment on the proposed route for the Midvalley Highway until Oct. 10 by email at midvalley@utah.gov, through a feedback form on the website udot.utah.gov/midvalley, or by mail at Midvalley Highway EA, c/o Horrocks, Suite 200, Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84047.

After Oct. 10, the next step is for UDOT to receive and respond to public comment, according to Oanh Le-Spradlin, UDOT project manager.

The pans may be adjusted in response to comments received.

UDOT will then issue a letter of finding no significant issue for the preferred route or recommend the no build option.

Unfortunately there is no funding for the Midvalley Highway at this time, according to Le-Spradlin.

The SR-36 to SR-112 segment is in the third tier of unfunded projects on the waiting list to receive funding as it becomes available. The SR-112 to SR-138 segment is not on a current list for funding.

“I build roads,” said Le-Spradlin, “I don’t fund them.”

However, Le-Spradlin, who worked on the first phase of the Midvalley Highway, said she has seen community support for a new highway cause the highway to be raised on the list of projects to be funded — for example the Midvalley Highway.”

Tooele County used their corridor preservation funds to complete the survey for Midvalley Phase I and acquired the right of way.

While making no promises, Le-Spradlin said that a united community effort showing support for the highway could make a difference in when it is funded.