UDOT to close I-80 in Salt Lake City for bridge slide

Crews to replace the 1300 East bridge over I-80 as part of I-80 & I-215 reconstruction ♦

SALT LAKE CITY (April 14, 2023) — The Utah Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for a weekend closure of I-80 in Salt Lake City while crews replace the 1300 East bridge over I-80.

The freeway (I-80) will be closed in both directions between 700 East (Exit 125) and Foothill Drive (Exit 129) in Salt Lake City from Friday, April 14, at 8 p.m. through Monday, April 17, at 5 a.m. 1300 East is also closed at I-80 through Friday, April 21, at 5 a.m. Drivers should plan for heavy travel delays, allow extra travel time and use the I-215 belt route as an alternate route. Visit the project website at udot.utah.gov/saltlakeeast to see a map of the detour routes and local area access.

During this closure, crews will demolish the existing 1300 East bridge over I-80 and slide a new bridge, which has been constructed next to the existing bridge, into place. This innovative method of bridge work, called Accelerated Bridge Construction, was pioneered in Utah and reduces delays and traffic restrictions for drivers.

The 1300 East bridge was originally built in the early 1960s and is due for replacement. The new bridge is 175 feet long and 172 feet wide, with a new 17-foot-wide trail on the east side and a new sidewalk on the west side. It will provide a smoother ride for drivers and will enhance safety for people who walk and bike.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. Follow UDOT on social media, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The public can also stay up to date on the project by signing up for real-time text alerts and email updates on the project website at udot.utah.gov/saltlakeeast.