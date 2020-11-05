UDOT to close SR-201 tonight

Pedestrian bridge installation to shut down highway between 5600 and 7200 West overnight ♦

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close state Route 201 between 5600 West and 7200 West tonight until Friday morning.

The closure will allow construction crews to place a 205-foot long pedestrian bridge over SR- 201 as part of the Mountain View Corridor project.

UDOT advises drivers in Salt Lake and Tooele counties to plan for a full closure of S.R. 201 in the between 5600 West and 7200 west starting tonight. The eastbound lanes will close as early as 8 p.m., followed by the westbound lanes at 9 p.m.

All lanes on SR-201 are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.

Traffic will be detoured onto the S.R. 201 frontage roads between 5600 West and 7200 West. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time or plan to use alternate routes such as I-80, according to UDOT.

The bridge to be placed over SR-202 is one of six pedestrian bridges being constructed as part of the new Mountain View Corridor extension from 4100 South to SR-201.

The existing highway currently features 17 miles of existing trail that parallels the road from 16000 South at Redwood Road to 4100 South. This new segment will add an additional three miles of the biking and walking trail.

“The pedestrian bridges and trail are important parts of the Mountain View Corridor, and an additional way we can help keep Utah moving,” said Codee Raymond, UDOT project manager. “We’re continuing to make active transportation like walking, running, and cycling an area of focus in our projects to promote better health and improve quality of life for Utahns.”

UDOT’s master plan for the Mountain View Corridor includes a multi-use trail which runs adjacent to the entire corridor. The project includes: Three additional miles of biking and walking trail, six pedestrian bridges, Hunter Park community crossing — trail connection from Darle Avenue/Masters Drive and the newly opened pedestrian trail on the Cilma Drive bridge.

Construction began on this segment of MVC in spring 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in summer 2021. Initial construction includes two lanes in each direction with signalized intersections and biking and walking trails.

Future construction phases will build out the remainder of the corridor by converting intersections to interchanges and adding inside lanes to achieve a fully functional freeway. The corridor will eventually be a 35-mile freeway from I-80 in Salt Lake County to SR-73 in Utah County.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions and highway construction statewide, visit the UDOT Traffic website at udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.