UDOT to start pavement renewal projects near Grantsville

The Utah Department of Transportation announced two new construction projects slated to take place in Tooele County over the summer, In a recent press release.

In early May, the first portion of construction will begin along state Route 138, between Grantsville and state Route 36.

Crews will work to resurface the roadway, repair asphalt soft spots and remove rumble strips between Grantsville’s Main Street and Mills Junction. The passing lane immediately west of Sheep Lane on S.R. 138 will also be removed.

For the second project, the focus is on roadway resurfacing on state Route 112 and between SR 138 and SR 36. Work will begin in early July and is expected to last throughout the summer.

The improvements are intended to extend the “pavement life” of the roadways, improve safety and reduce traffic-related noise, according to the release.

UDOT is asking drivers to plan ahead, as lane restrictions are anticipated during off-peak travel times. Additionally, local residents and businesses can expect construction-related noise, along with dust and delays in travel.

Oanh Le-Spradlin, UDOT’s project manager for one of the projects, called the undertaking a “critical investment” in Tooele County’s roadway infrastructure.

“We appreciate the partnership with city and county officials on this important work,” he said.

“By proactively resurfacing these roads, we will extend the life of the roadway and improve safety for drivers.”

Those who would like to learn more about these projects, including updates, can follow UDOT on their Facebook and Twitter social media accounts or call the hotline at (435) 213-1637.

Real-time updates are also available through the UDOT Traffic website, udottraffic.utah.gov.