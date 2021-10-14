UDOT wants your input on how to get your comments

Website collects comments on participation plan ♦

The Utah Department of Transportation wants public input about their plan for public participation in statewide rural transportation planning.

Every four years UDOT develops a long-range rural transportation plan to plan and prioritize anticipated transportation needs for the next 25-30 years.

UDOT’s long-range rural transportation plan is currently being updated through a planning process that will extend from 2021 through mid-2023.

A key part of that planning process is involving the public and varying stakeholders — agencies and constituents — in a meaningful way. The public participation plan outlines how UDOT will engage and inform the public as the agency updates the rural transportation plan.

The public participation plan is now the subject of a public comment period that lasts through Dec. 10, 2021.

“Involving communities is an important part of our transportation planning process,” said Jay Aguilar, UDOT’s state long-range planning manager. “We want to make sure we are communicating with the public in the most meaningful ways possible as we work to keep Utah moving into the future.”

UDOT’s approach for working with the public includes updating its planning website with ongoing information, holding additional comment periods, involving local governments and other entities, and providing accessible and fair engagement opportunities throughout the planning process.

The public can provide input in the following ways: visit the project website at publicinput.com/udotplanning to respond to a quick survey, leave input in the comment box, leave input on the comment map. The public may also email the project team at planning@utah.gov or call the project hotline at 385-360-1900.