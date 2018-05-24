UDOT warns about delays, urges caution for motorists

Motorists are urged to expect delays and use caution while traveling on state highways over Memorial Day weekend, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Crashes nearly double between Memorial Day and Labor Day, which UDOT has dubbed “Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days.” In 2017, 89 people died on Utah roadways during that span.

In a release, UDOT urged drivers to focus on the task at hand and obey speed limits, as 94 percent of all crashes are caused by human error. Factors such as distracted driving, speeding, exhaustion and impairment are considered human error.

In the past five years alone, speeding resulted in 111 deaths on Utah roadways, according to UDOT.

Motorists traveling this weekend are also expected to face heavy traffic, especially on Interstate 15 along the Wasatch Front, UDOT said. Delays along I-15 are expected to last as long as 90 minutes during peak travel hours.

UDOT engineers project increased holiday traffic between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, according to a release. On Monday, traffic is expected to be heaviest from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as motorists return home.

After a busy weekend of holiday traffic, Tooele County motorists can expect additional delays beginning May 30. Interstate 80 will be reduced to one lane in both directions for approximately one mile near the state Route 201 interchange while crews patch the railroad overpass bridges.

UDOT recommends using SR-201 and state Route 202 to avoid the lane closures on I-80, which are expected to last about a week. Delays are expected to be significant, according to UDOT Region 2 communications director Tim Beery.