UDOT’s top projects in 2019 include I-80 bridge replacements

Flyover bridge at Lake Point, railroad overpass bridges near Black Rock make UDOT’s Top 10 projects list ♦

A year after the same project appeared on the Utah Department of Transportation’s list, the replacement of the flyover bridge to state Route 36 and railroad overpass bridges on Interstate 80 near Black Rock were one of the department’s Top 10 projects in 2019.

Every year, UDOT releases a list of 10 high-profile and impactful projects around the state. Last April, the bridge replacements were fourth on the list; in 2019, the bridge project appeared seventh.

UDOT has a total of 169 construction projects slated for 2019 around the state, with a combined value of $2.1 billion, according to a department news release Wednesday.

“Each year the department works to meet current and future growth by adding lanes and building new highways, trails, and bridges, while at the same time focusing on an aggressive maintenance program to keep the transportation system in good condition,” the release said.

The release acknowledged the bridge replacement project began last year and will continue into 2020. It also mentions the project cost at $37 million; UDOT reported the project will likely cost an estimated $45.7 million to complete.

The concrete deck on the I-80 to SR-36 flyover bridge was poured the evening of April 22, and the project remains on pace to finish this fall. The initial work on the exit 99 overpass began last spring but had been on hold for several months while the earthen support for the ramp settled.

Due to nationwide organizational changes at Union Pacific Railroad, which owns the tracks under the overpass bridges, agreements required to complete work on and near the railroad facility has been put on hold indefinitely.

On the railroad overpass railroad bridge project on I-80 near Black Rock, crews will build a temporary bridge south of the eastbound lanes, Samuel said. Once the temporary bridge is constructed, both lanes of eastbound traffic will be moved onto the newly built structure.

At that time, westbound traffic will be moved onto the existing eastbound bridge while crews demolish and rebuild the westbound bridge, according to Samuel.

Once the westbound bridge is complete, it will be wide enough to take two lanes in each direction, Samuel said. Both directions of traffic will be moved to the new westbound bridge while the eastbound bridge is removed and replaced, and the temporary bridge will be removed.

When the eastbound bridge is complete, both lanes of traffic will go back to their normal bridges.

Other projects in UDOT’s top 10 include the construction of a connection between the Mountain View Corridor and state Route 201, which began last month and is expected to continue into May. Also slated for 2019 are projects to widen Interstate 15 by adding express lanes between Hill Field Road and Riverdale Road in Davis and Weber counties, and adding lanes between state Route 92 and Main Street in Lehi.

A bridge maintenance project also made the list, with bridge joint replacement at several locations between State Street and 1300 East in Salt Lake County.