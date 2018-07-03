UHP releases name of Tooele man killed in SR-36 accident

The Utah Highway Patrol released the name of the Tooele man killed in an accident at the intersection of state Route 36 and Bates Canyon Road last Wednesday.

Kendall J. Ogden, 52, was identified as the fatal victim in the two-vehicle accident, which occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. on June 25. Ogden was pronounced dead at the scene, according to UHP.

Ogden was driving a black Ford Ranger pickup truck southbound on SR-36 near the intersection with Bates Canyon Road, when it appears he ran a red light, UHP said. Ogden’s pickup collided with a full-size Ford pickup truck pulling a landscaping trailer that had entered the intersection.

While Ogden was the only occupant in his vehicle, the other pickup truck contained three occupants, according to UHP. Two occupants were transported to a local hospital in fair condition and one suffered no injuries.

Following the accident, both directions of traffic on SR-36 were closed around 7 p.m. for the investigation and clean-up following the accident, according to UDOT. Traffic was diverted onto side streets during the closure, UHP Lt. Todd Royce said.