UHP releases name of victim in fatal accident in Lake Point

The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of the Tooele County woman killed in a head-on collision on state Route 36 in Lake Point Thursday afternoon.

A release from UHP identified the fatal victim as Heather Slowik, 47, of Stockton.

A red Jeep Liberty was traveling southbound in the left lane on SR-36 near Exit 99 to Interstate 80, when the driver attempted to move into the right lane, according to UHP. The Jeep collided with a Hyundai Elantra, then the driver lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes.

The Jeep struck a Honda Civic driven by Slowik head-on, UHP said. Slowik suffered fatal injuries and the driver and passenger in the Jeep were airlifted from the scene to a hospital in unknown condition.

Due to the location of the accident, Exit 99 was closed in both directions for several hours, causing delays and traffic to backup for miles on I-80 and SR-36 during the evening commute. Traffic was rerouted to Grantsville exits for I-80 during the closure.

A single lane of northbound and southbound SR-36 was opened around 4:30 p.m. following the initial closure. Around the same time, a vehicle stalled on westbound I-80 near milepost 101, causing a temporary closure in the left lane.