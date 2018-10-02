Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

October 2, 2018
UHP releases name of victim in fatal accident in Lake Point

The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of the Tooele County woman killed in a head-on collision on state Route 36 in Lake Point Thursday afternoon. 

A release from UHP identified the fatal victim as Heather Slowik, 47, of Stockton. 

A red Jeep Liberty was traveling southbound in the left lane on SR-36 near Exit 99 to Interstate 80, when the driver attempted to move into the right lane, according to UHP. The Jeep collided with a Hyundai Elantra, then the driver lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes.

The Jeep struck a Honda Civic driven by Slowik head-on, UHP said. Slowik suffered fatal injuries and the driver and passenger in the Jeep were airlifted from the scene to a hospital in unknown condition.

Due to the location of the accident, Exit 99 was closed in both directions for several hours, causing delays and traffic to backup for miles on I-80 and SR-36 during the evening commute. Traffic was rerouted to Grantsville exits for I-80 during the closure.

A single lane of northbound and southbound SR-36 was opened around 4:30 p.m. following the initial closure. Around the same time, a vehicle stalled on westbound I-80 near milepost 101, causing a temporary closure in the left lane.

 

